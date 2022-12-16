VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun is the People’s Choice

EXAIR’s VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun has won the 2022 People’s Choice award from Professional Tool and Equipment News (PTEN). These safety air guns provide a focused blast of air capable of handling tough jobs with remarkable strength while minimizing air consumption and noise. This OSHA-safe air gun employs an engineered, full-finger, variable flow trigger able to produce varying force upon a target simply by pulling the trigger. The VariBlast is available with a standard, 12-in. or 20-in. extension which can also be outfitted with type 316 stainless steel or PEEK thermoplastic air nozzles for non-marring applications.

The 1/4 NPT VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun has a convenient hanger loop built into it. The air gun body is made of high-impact acetal thermoplastic. The airflow that exits the nozzle can’t be blocked, assuring safe operation and meeting required OSHA standards 1910.242(b). A quiet 75 dBA noise level is well below the limits of the OSHA noise exposure standard 29 CFR 1910.95(a).

A variety of other Super Air Nozzles with different force and flow values are available. All EXAIR’s Safety Air Gun product lines are CE-compliant and use engineered air nozzles for high performance and safety. All are available with extension pipes and Chip Shields.

EXAIR

www.exair.com