Velo3D partners with PhysicsX for AI-enabled physics simulation

Velo3D announced a strategic partnership with PhysicsX through Velo3D’s Technical Partner Program. The partnership gives Velo3D customers access to PhysicsX’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled physics simulation workflows to hyper-accelerate simulation loops, improve simulation fidelity, and algorithmically explore complex design spaces to unlock new performance levels. It also provides PhysicsX customers with access to the most advanced metal additive manufacturing capabilities available on the market today, so they can produce novel, highly optimized part designs with ease.

“We started working with PhysicsX when we were building the Sapphire XC printer because we needed to optimize the flow of gas in the printer build chamber to eliminate soot build-up around the laser windows of the system,” said Benny Buller, founder and CEO of Velo3D. “We quickly realized that PhysicsX’s capabilities could be a big boon to many of our customers who are pushing design performance limits. After working closely with them over the past two years, we’ve formalized our partnership to expose customers to the engineering synergy that exists by combining both companies’ technologies.”

Simulation for Additive Manufacturing, or SFAM, is a key component of PhysicsX’s processes that makes previously unobtainable part and system performance achievable and manufacturable. Through the use of multi-physics simulation with ultra-fast deep learning models, PhysicsX optimizes designs to maximize their performance. Engineers and scientists can now rapidly optimize designs and improve design-to-production processes, from combustion efficiency improvements to manufacturing yield. It combines traditional computer-aided engineering (CAE) with machine learning capabilities to replicate the physics of various real-world environments. Compared to traditional CAE simulators, PhysicsX’s AI-powered technology can greatly increase the number of design cycles that are possible over a specific timeframe and better fill in the gaps of numerical simulation with real-world data—all to find the true limits of the physics behind the challenge. This enables engineers to extensively search a complex design space without imposing simplified design assumptions, and to have the confidence that those designs are reliably manufacturable at high quality.

“PhysicsX supports customers in some of the most important industries of our time, including aerospace, automotive, sustainability and renewables,” said Robin Tuluie, founder and co-CEO of PhysicsX. “Our technology can be deployed to evaluate performance in a variety of categories, such as system performance, efficiency, weight, noise, and other criteria. Through PhysicsX, engineers have improved reduced emissions from aircraft and road vehicles, won world championships in MotoGP, and increased the performance of wind and hydro turbines. We’re excited about this partnership and that by working with both PhysicsX and Velo3D, customers will be able to quickly realize unparalleled performance gains for their products without compromising on reliability or additive build quality.”

Velo3D works with a variety of partners including contract manufacturers, commercial distributors, software and simulation providers, post-processing solutions, and academic institutions to enable customers to build the parts they need, speed up development, and reduce product costs. Its Technical Partner Program is focused on providing Velo3D customers with powerful technology and services that complement its fully integrated additive manufacturing solution, so customers can more easily produce optimized final, ready-to-use parts.

