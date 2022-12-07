Vesconite commissions large-quantity production unit

Vesconite Bearings commissioned a dedicated facility for high production runs of finished parts in June.

This follows its purchase of a thousand-square-meter structure that had been used as a grain silo and then as a seed store by its previous owners.

Known as Welgeleë, or “well established” after the farm at which it was previously located, the new facility provides expansion space for the ‘large-quantity’ facility.

Some 20 CNC machines had been moved to the facility in April, a further 10 in May, and, with three additional CNC purchases that arrived in June, the facility houses 33 advanced automatic CNC machines to produce parts machined to tight tolerances.

“Vesconite is receiving more large-volume orders for finished parts made of our wear-resistant self-lubricating Vesconite and Vesconite Hilube bearing materials,” says Vesconite Bearings CEO Dr Jean-Patrick Leger.

“We required a streamlined, high-tech facility that could create parts in large numbers,” he notes.

The facility will produce high production runs of 10,000 to 100,000 per part a year.

It will cater to high-volume part suppliers and original equipment manufacturers that use Vesconite bearings and wear parts as standard equipment items.

Vesconite Bearings

www.vesconite.com