VFD cable from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added LUTZE SILFLEX FBP VFD cable that provides the ultimate solution for the cabling challenges faced by today’s food and beverage machine builders and processing companies. Phthalate-, talc-, and silicone-free cables reduce contamination risk and provide resistance to oils and fats that are common to food processing.

SILFLEX FBP flexible VFD cables are safe for food contact per FDA guidelines 21 CFR 175.300, certified by Ecolab for resistance to the most common cleaning agents, and feature reduced cable diameter for easy routing and installation. These cables may be run without conduit in some areas due to their external wiring approval, washdown certification, and food contact rating.

Made in the USA, SILFLEX cables are available with 18 AWG to 10 AWG size shielded conductors and are cut to length in 1-ft increments with a 20-ft minimum length.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/vfd-cable