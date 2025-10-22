More installs could realize VFD benefits with new variable-speed motor

New innovations are helping industrial plant engineers minimize their energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions.

Robert Chin • Global R&D manager | ABB IEC LV Motors

In 2025, the Swiss-based Energy Efficiency Movement Association published a report called Efficiency Now. It concludes that enhancing efficiency in energy use is an essential strategy for sustainable development. Unlike alternative energy sources that need investment in new infrastructure, energy efficiency relies on optimizing existing systems and partially changing equipment in favor of electrification. That makes efficiency efforts a pragmatic and immediate solution to energy and environmental challenges. It plays a pivotal role in mitigating climate change, enhancing the security of energy supply and reducing economic burdens associated with excessive energy consumption.

At the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) — the first COP to call for a transition away from fossil fuels — the Global Pledge on Energy Efficiency and Renewables was endorsed by 132 countries that account for more than 40% of carbon dioxide emissions, 37% of energy demand, and 56% of gross domestic product globally. They agreed to double the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements every year to 2030 and to triple global renewable power capacity by the end of this decade.

Without action on energy efficiency, the climate related benefits of this pledge can’t be achieved.

One key area for action is industrial electric motors. The reason is that, for an industrial enterprise, around two-thirds of its electricity consumption, and consequent electricity-related CO 2 emissions, is most likely related to powering motors in pumps, fans, compressors and other equipment.

If the 300M-plus industrial electric motor-driven systems operating today were replaced with high-efficiency versions, worldwide electricity consumption could be cut reduced by up to 10%.

While upgrading a motor yields significant efficiency gains, still greater savings are possible when a high-efficiency motor is used in combination with a variable speed drive or VSD. Fixed-speed direct-on-line (DOL) motors run at full speed with process flow typically regulated by mechanical means such as valves. Using the latter for a control method is akin to driving a car with one foot fully on the gas and the other pumping the brake to adjust speed.

In contrast, adding a VSD to a motor-driven design lets output speed precisely match the needed output. This typically reduces power consumption by 25% … and in some applications the savings can be much larger.

Simple install could spur VFD adoption

The business and environmental benefits of VSDs are tangible … yet industry adoption has advanced slowly since they were first introduced 50 years ago. Some technology suppliers estimate that roughly 50% of industrial motors would benefit from being paired with a drive. But currently just 26% of the world’s industrial motors come with one.

So, in collaboration with plant engineers, one supplier investigated how technology suppliers could improve this situation and a clear message emerged. A key step in boosting the industrial adoption of speed-controlled technology is to simplify installation and operation where using a separate drive might be challenging.

Recently one technology supplier leveraged its application expertise in both motors and drives to develop a variable speed motor (VSM) to offer a straightforward option for IE5 Ultra-Premium efficiency in industrial applications. Such technology can serve as a drop-in replacement for existing DOL induction motors and upgrade for VSD-driven motors with a fast ROI. More than a drive bolted onto a motor, the VSM includes a drive module optimized for integration into a permanent magnet (PM) motor. Benefits are high power density and better efficiency than induction motors over entire speed ranges.

The compact size and light weight also makes it easy for one person to handle and install without special training. Plug-and-play functionality means VSMs need no commissioning, as their fully integrated motors and drives are commissioned and optimized to work together before leaving the factory. So, installation fast and clean sans cabinets, electrical rooms, or special drive cabling. VSM connect just like standalone DOL motors.

The permanent magnets and tight integration of VSMs make them at least two frame sizes smaller than comparable induction motors so they work where space is at a premium … when replacing older inefficient motors.

There are also advantages of IE5 Ultra-Premium efficiency. Many governments have responded to the urgent need to reduce global emissions by introducing efficiency regulations for motors. The EU has taken a leading role with the Ecodesign Directive, which since July 2023 has needed IE4 Super-premium energy efficiency for many common types of motor in the range of 75 to 200 kW. Other countries and regions are following the EU’s lead.

The VSM already goes beyond current legislation by offering IE5 Ultra-Premium efficiency that offers a significant improvement over IE4. Furthermore, an IE5 motor will have 40% lower losses than the IE3 products that are in common use, which means they use much less energy. Investing in IE5 rather than IE3 motors can have a very short payback time due to the energy savings. The highest system efficiency of IES5 is achieved according to IEC 61800-9-2 for the combined motor and drive package.

This is why it’s vital to look beyond the upfront investment and to consider the motor’s TCO. Over a long lifetime — typically 25 years — the cost of the motor is far outweighed by the cost of the electricity to power it. For a VSM, the upfront cost will be around 2% of its TCO, maintenance accounts for 1% and the remaining 97% is spent on electricity.

Other features for heavy-duty uses

The bearings are high quality Series 62 or 63 products. Axial locking at the drive end prevents axial play, which reduces the risk of wear on the driven machine. Bearing clearances are engineered to absorb temperature variations, which effectively lowers vibration.

The VSM also has IP55 protection as standard. IP56 and IP65 are optionally available, with IP56 protection enabling operation in environments with humidity levels up to 95%. In addition, CE-marked VSMs can be used in ambient temperatures from ‑20 to +40°C as standard, while special versions can be used at up to +50°C.

The VSM has an intuitive control panel with customer friendly analogue and digital inputs and outputs (I/O), while its connectivity features include the Modbus RTU communications protocol for easy integration with PLCs and other control devices. The VSM is capable of feedback control for process applications such as flow and pressure, where the sensor feedback can be used to control the speed of the pump, compressor according to the feedback received. What’s more, it’s possible to run simple repetitive process routines without an additional PLC.

Thanks to their built-in drive, VSMs can be controlled to provide the most favorable operational profile for the equipment and process. In pump applications, for example, the speed can be ramped up and down steadily to reduce starting currents and avoid mechanical stresses on the equipment and sudden pressure changes in pipework that will help extend equipment lifespan. Furthermore, depending on the application and operation profile, the VSM can be set to either variable or constant torque mode. This feature ensures that equipment isn’t subject to sudden over-speeding or over loading, thus protecting the equipment from damage.

Besides efficient operation, the VSMs include a forced-air cooling fan to operate over a wide range of speed and torque requirements, with the capability to deliver high torque at low speeds. Discrete and process-automation applications could see immediate benefit. For example, in material handling, low-speed high-torque operation is possible for flexibility in operation of conveyors. In data centers, the product serves as a high-efficiency replacement of electrically commutated (EC) fans. Other pump and compressor applications also benefit.

Quick swap from fixed to variable speed

VSMs let plant engineers easily upgrade from fixed to variable speed operation. All the operator needs to do is uninstall the existing motor and replace it with a VSM. There’s no need to source a separate drive, and existing DOL wiring can be reused. Because VSMs are commissioned at the factory, the new motor can be up and running with minimum downtime. Several key safety features such as safety torque off, overtemperature, overload, and earth fault protection are preintegrated into the motors.

ABB | abb.com/global/en/areas/motion