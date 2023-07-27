Vibration and shock-absorbing products from SDP/SI can control vibration and reduce noise levels in everyday machinery. In many machines, the vibration is not part of its regular or intended operation and function, but rather it cannot be avoided. The task of vibration isolation is to control this unwanted vibration so that its adverse effects are kept within acceptable limits.

Vibration mounts and shock mounts are components consisting of a resilient material, usually rubber, mounted in a metal supporting frame, which is bolted or screwed onto the equipment which is to be protected. SDP/SI offers a broad range of products to support and protect your equipment, including bumpers, ring mountings, cylindrical mounts, floor mountings, and pad-type mountings. Silicone Gel Vibration Dampers are used for small to intermediate load applications, offer stable performance from -40°F to 392°F, and are chemical resistant.

For all of the SDP/SI mounts, offered refer to the product catalog pages for:

• The load recommended as a maximum for each mounting.

• The minimum forced frequency of vibration of the mechanism that will be absorbed effectively by the mounting when supporting each of the various minimum loads indicated.

• For bumpers and wear pads maximum constant force that can safely be applied.

• For bumpers and wear pads maximum total force that can safely be withstood occasionally.

