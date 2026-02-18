Video: Avnet’s Alex Iuorio on AI, electronics, and fostering supply chain resilience

Mike Santora, managing editor of Design World Magazine, interviews Alex Iuorio, Senior Vice President of Global Supplier Development at Avnet. They discuss the latest Avnet Insight survey revealing that 56% of engineers are now shipping products with AI built-in, a 33% increase from last year. Key AI use cases include process automation, predictive maintenance, and fault detection. Iuorio emphasizes the importance of data quality, integration of tools, and cost in AI implementation. He also highlights the need for domain-specific AI models and the role of soft skills in AI-driven decision-making.
