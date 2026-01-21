VIDEO: From CAD bottlenecks to AI speed: Dr. Pierre Baque of Neural Concept weighs in

In this interview, Mike Santora, Managing Editor of Design World, sits down with Dr. Pierre Baque, founder and CEO of Neural Concept, to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming engineering and product development. Baque discusses Neural Concept’s AI-driven design copilots, the integration of physics-aware intelligence into CAD and simulation workflows, and how these tools are helping engineers move faster while improving performance and manufacturability.

Together, they examine how engineering intelligence is reshaping the role of the engineer, accelerating innovation, and enabling companies to explore thousands of design possibilities as they develop the next generation of hardware. Please see the full video of our conversation below.