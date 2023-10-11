Video: Siemens’ Solid Edge 2024 — What you need to know

Solid Edge 2024 empowers users to design more intelligently across every aspect of product development. With a continued focus on the user experience and large assembly performance, Solid Edge 2024 automates and accelerates design and collaboration.

In the video below, you can see the newest features and enhancements in Solid Edge 2024 and hear real feedback from early-access beta users.

Solid Edge 2024 Beta Testing Quotes

Ariel – David Iverson

“Solid Edge 2024 helps us work smarter and be more productive. Incorporating AI into our design processes will cut down time spent on tedious tasks, letting us do more of the fun stuff.” (Productivity/AI)

Ariel – Michael Orr

“Being able to configure an existing assembly without having to create a brand-new one each time we need a new design could be a big timesaver. Solid Edge Design Configurator could really help our engineers streamline assembly customization.” (SEDC)

Hatch – John Matthews

“With larger and larger assemblies, you wait longer and longer for assemblies to load, rotate and zoom, everything gets slower with size. But Solid Edge 2024 makes it much faster, and that’s going to have a huge impact for our designers, potentially increasing productivity by as much as 30%.” (Graphical)

“Solid Edge’s Part Finder makes Solid Edge more intuitive to use, especially for newer

users.” (Productivity/AI)

“Solid Edge 2024 is a great release for the everyday user. Small improvements really

improve the day-to-day user experience.” (General)

EagleBurgmann – Uchiyama Takahiro

“The new automated features in Solid Edge 2024 and the use of Artificial Intelligence to speed up common tasks is going to be very beneficial for our team.” (Productivity/AI)

Focke – Carsten Oestmann

“Each year Solid Edge gets better and better. This year, everything is faster. With faster reaction times in large assemblies, everything feels more fluid. I can’t wait to share it with my team.” (Graphical)

“From the first time I opened Solid Edge 2024, I could tell it was faster. Large assemblies now load and rotate at least 50-percent faster. That’s the type of performance that can improve every one of our workflows.” (Graphical)

“There are so many improvements in Solid Edge 2024, and they’re everywhere in the software, from large assemblies to User Interface.” (General)

KAESER – Daniel Schulz

“Siemens really listens to their customers, and you can tell with Solid Edge 2024. It is full of improvements. Some are small, like new dimensioning standards and symbols, but they make a big difference.” (General)

“The new MBD and PMI features get us closer to going completely paperless. We spend up to 15% of our time printing and organizing drawings, and Solid Edge 2024 could help us eliminate that completely.” (MBD/PMI)

Intocon NV – Lynn Buseyne

“Every company, small or large, faces the same problem with large assemblies. Solid Edge 2024 makes working with these assemblies so much faster. With some files loading up to 75% faster, it will save everyone a lot of time.” (Graphical)

Pella – Ken Grundy

“AI can help with tedious tasks. Removing tedious aspects of the design process would enable our designer to allocate their time to more important tasks.” (Productivity/AI)

“The new angular jog feature really makes dimensioning quicker and easier. It may be a small improvement, but it is a huge help that will make the software more usable for my team.” (MBD/PMI)

