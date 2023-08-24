Voith HP coupling

HP Coupling

The HP Coupling was specifically designed for realistic test scenarios of combustion engines where a dummy gearbox is bell-house-mounted to the engine. In these scenarios, the HP Coupling protects the test rig against damaging torsional vibrations and shifts the natural frequency below idle speed. A viscous-hydraulic damping system and an isolation function give the coupling optimal damping behavior across the entire nominal speed range.

The visco-hydraulic damping of the HP Coupling increases the damping effect in proportion to the coupling’s angle of twist. Severe torsional vibrations, such as those occurring in typical test scenarios, also lead to high damping in this case. During low torsional vibration, the HP Coupling operates in the isolation range where the damping ring absorbs and isolates vibrations within the defined backlash range. This is the decisive benefit over arc spring couplings: it keeps the power loss of the test rig at a minimum and allows very precise test results.

Typical applications: engine test rigs



