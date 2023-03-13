VSP Connect links surgical planning to additive manufacturing ecosystem

3D Systems recently announced VSP Connect, a centralized, cloud-based surgical planning portal that integrates automated workflows and artificial intelligence (AI). As the latest addition to the company’s VSP surgical planning solutions, VSP Connect gives device manufacturers and surgeons real-time patient case visualization and improved collaboration capabilities.

VSP Connect is powered by Enhatch, with whom the company entered a partnership in 2022 to scale personalized medical device delivery. The solution incorporates Enhatch’s AI and automation technologies with 3D Systems’ FDA-cleared workflows for patient-specific solutions.

“VSP Connect is the missing link in surgical planning, bridging the gap between patient care and cutting-edge technology,” said Michael Phipps, CTO/president, Enhatch. “With Enhatch’s advanced AI and automation capabilities, the portal gives surgeons the opportunity to reduce planning times and perform more patient-specific surgeries.”

The VSP surgical planning solutions combine digital workflows with additive manufacturing printers and materials to deliver comprehensive patient-matched solutions. VSP Connect enhances these capabilities through automated workflows that strengthen communication between all stakeholders (device representatives, case managers, patient-specific device designers, and surgeons) while facilitating compliance with industry regulations and internal accuracy protocols.

With the help of AI, VSP Connect offers pre-populated designs that are tailored to both individual surgeon preferences as well as to standard types of products. The secure, cloud-based portal aggregates disparate processes to provide a single interface with 24/7 access to case status and the ability to send notes or alerts. The end-to-end experience streamlines the preoperative planning process, from surgical planning to producing and delivering patient-specific implants and instruments, resulting in reduced procedure times and improved patient outcomes.

“With VSP Connect, we are providing access to the healthcare industry’s most complete additive manufacturing ecosystem,” said Benjamin Johnson, vice president, portfolio and regulatory, healthcare, 3D Systems. “Combined with Enhatch technology, our unified approach makes it easier to deliver patient-specific implants and instrumentation in a more efficient, cost-effective manner.”

3D Systems

3dsystems.com