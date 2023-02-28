Vulkan DISCFLEX DNZ-G disc coupling

The DISCFLEX couplings are suitable for miscellaneous industrial applications, in which the torque is transmitted from the input shaft to the output shaft by means of alternate traction and compression of the elastic element. High rotational speed and torque transmission capacity within limited dimensions and weight are the major advantages of this product, together with the complete maintenance-free feature that is guaranteed by its materials. DISCFLEX is also suitable when machinery is subjected to synchronous torque transmission requirements. It is a valid alternative to flexible couplings in cases where Environments are harsh on elastomers. Furthermore, DISCFLEX can withstand operating temperatures ranging from -50°C to 150°C. Finally, the DISCFLEX coupling complies with the requirements of API 610 Standard. Specifically, the DISCFLEX DNZ-A can complies with the requirements of API 671 standard.

The DISCFLEX coupling is characterized by high torsional stiffness without backlash, high rotational speed capacity, high power transmission within limited dimensions and weight, and low axial and radial reaction forces. The flexible elements of the coupling are composed of stainless steel membrane packages, which are engineered by state-of-the-art FEM Analysis to guarantee the highest rate of misalignment capacity and torque transmission within the smallest dimensions and minimum reaction forces. Its modular design allows quick and safe installation, not requiring lubrication and reducing maintenance time.

Vulkan

www.vulkan.com/en/products/detail