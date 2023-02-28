Vulkan METAFLEX

The METAFLEX joint shaft metal and stainless steel coupling is a torsionally stiff link-style coupling. Due to the all-metal design the coupling is widely dirt and temperature resistant. The bending flexible link element of the coupling consists of layered rings which are made from stainless steel. The coupling is maintenance-free. It is based on a modular system with a small number of individual components resulting in easy assembly and disassembly. The standard nominal torque rating is up to 120 kNm whereby the coupling features small diameter and low mass moments of inertia. Special designs, higher nominal torque capacities, and higher permissible speeds are available on request.

Benefits

* Joint shaft Metaflex coupling that’s maintenance-free

* Fully metallic and stainless steel coupling resistant to high temperatures and dirt for long service life under the harshest conditions

* Modularity and special solutions for adaptation to different system requirements offer maximum flexibility in providing a solution

* Option of balancing out large radial displacements of machine parts with the help of bending angles at individual couplings

Vulkan

www.vulkan.com/en/products/detail/metaflex