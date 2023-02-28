Vulkan propeller shaft coupling

The PROPFLEX flexible marine propeller shaft coupling is a flexible displacement anti-vibration coupling for different application areas. Torque transmission with simultaneous compensation of displacement occurs through rubber bushes. Through these specially developed rubber bushes, noise-reducing properties are achieved that are clearly superior to those of conventional displacement couplings. Thus the PROPLEX coupling satisfies the most rigorous comfort requirements by isolating the vibrations of the transmission from the ship structure.

The PROPFLEX coupling portfolio consists of three different versions, the displacement coupling PROPFLEX N and the propeller shaft couplings PROPFLEX S and PROPFLEX T. The PROPFLEX N is characterized by outstanding displacement capacities with simultaneous isolation of vibration; the PROPFLEX S supplements these product strengths with integrated thrust absorption for transmission of the propeller thrust. PROPFLEX T is the combination of a PROPFLEX N with a thrust mount that enables full absorption of the propeller thrust. With a PROPFLEX T optimal noise reduction results can be achieved.

The PROPFLEX propeller shaft coupling – in combination with elastic mounts – is an elementary component in the overall acoustic concept.

Benefits

* Propeller shaft couplings provide noise isolation of the drive train for rigorous comfort requirements

* Compensation of radial, axial, and angular displacements for reduction of rest forces to guarantee the availability of the drive

* Modular structure and variable install lengths for maximum solution flexibility

* Total acoustic concepts with VULKAN transmission and engine mounts and PROPFLEX couplings for the most rigorous comfort requirements

