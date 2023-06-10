WAGO announces hiring of new western zone manager

WAGO Corporation has recently named Brandon Draper their new zone manager for the Western U.S. This territory includes California and parts of Northern Nevada. Having received his Master’s in Engineering from Cornell as well as a Master’s in Business from Purdue University, Brandon has held various management positions. These include being head of Sales and Business Development and senior product manager along with sales director.

Using collaboration and strategic principles to guide several successful teams, he hopes to continue to use those same methods to drive growth and team development at WAGO. “The opportunity to have a real impact on the team and contribute to the overall success of the company is very exciting,” said Draper, “By focusing on revenue growth, team empowerment, and delivering exceptional service, I hope to contribute to the company’s success and drive tangible results.”

