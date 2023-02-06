WAGO hires manager to lead electrical contracting and wholesale sales

Diane Pena has recently been hired as WAGO’s new Electrical Contractor and Wholesale Sales Manager. Originally from Chicago, Diane is based just outside of Atlanta where she has worked in the lighting industry for over the past 15 years.

She lists her marketing background as a strength and plans to use the challenge of switching industries as motivation in her new role. “By bringing my knowledge of the lighting industry as well as long-term relationships with reps and customers, I hope to impact WAGO in a positive way,” said Pena.