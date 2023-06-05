WAGO tabs Amy Harlan as new business development manager

With an extensive background in electronics and device connectivity, Amy Harlan has been named WAGO’s new Business Development Manager for Device Connection Technology. After spending time in the field as a sales representative and regional sales manager, Amy has spent over 8 years in a similar role preparing herself for her new position with WAGO.

A chance to work for a strong organization that embodies team culture and growth was a big factor in wanting to join the WAGO family. “I want to work as a team to build the Device Connection Technology portfolio as well as become an expert on it, particularly in the lighting and EV industries,” said Harlan, when asked about her goals for the future.

WAGO

www.wago.com