WAGO’s Detroit, Southeastern Michigan region welcomes new sales manager

Recently, WAGO named Bill Prevo their new Regional Sales Manager for Southeastern Michigan, including Detroit and the surrounding area. For the past decade, Bill has had success as an Automation Field Sales Engineer. He has also worked in electrical services in the water and wastewater industry.

Aside from the product quality, the biggest draw for him coming to WAGO was the positive communication, family-friendly atmosphere, and how long some of their employees have been with the company. “I am so excited to be part of the WAGO family,” said Prevo. “The employee retention here is amazing and was a major reason for wanting to be a part of the team.”