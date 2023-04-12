Watlow obtains KGS certification on flange and circulation heaters

Watlow, a designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, is pleased to announce that it recently attained KGS certification on its flange and circulation heaters. The Korea Gas Safety Corporation (KGS) is a governmental organization subordinated under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE). KGS was accredited as a Korea-notified inspection body in 2006, and the group assists the Korean government with defining and inspecting industrial and domestic gas-based equipment to ensure public safety.

This new KGS accreditation is a supplemental certification to Watlow’s IEC SP-892 Ex eb certification for its electric heat exchangers that operate in hazardous locations. Both IEC and KGS certifications offer customers the assurance that Watlow’s products are safe and effective, even in potentially explosive environments.

“We are proud to receive the KGS certification on our flange and circulation heaters,” said Jeff Diestelmeier, vice president and general manager of Watlow’s energy and environmental technologies business unit. “Korea is an important market for us, and this additional level of safety allows us to engage even more with our important customers in the region.”

Watlow’s circulation heaters offer customers a ready-made solution for electric heating because the heating elements, vessel, insulation, termination enclosure, mounting brackets and inlet and outlet connections are included offering a complete assembly. This makes installation easier and quicker than competitive solutions.

Watlow’s flange heaters are also easy to install and maintain. They are designed for heating liquids and gases in tanks and pressure vessels and are ideal for applications requiring higher kilowatts.

