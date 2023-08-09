Wayland’s mixed reality tech provides 3D support

Mixed reality (MR) is a compelling technological innovation that blends the digital and physical worlds to create an immersive experience that allows users to interact in virtual and physical environments simultaneously. Advances with MR are enabling new applications across a range of manufacturing sectors to deliver after-sales service and collaboration. Indeed, this is a rapidly growing field that is transforming the way businesses and organizations operate by providing innovative service solutions in a timely, cost-effective, and sustainable way.

Wayland Additive recently launched its latest advanced options for post-sale Calibur3 service contracts and collaboration, which employ MR technology. This will be delivered via RemoteSpark — a user-focused MR performance support tool that combines the physical and digital worlds by creating a hands-free, immersive and supportive environment and allows instant access to 2D and 3D holographic assets to support task completion, operational efficiency, and training. In addition, it also allows immediate low-bandwidth, secure video and audio calls with any Wayland experts should extra assistance be required.

“Collaboration with our customers is central to how we operate at Wayland and is fundamental to our success, but more importantly, that of our customers. This mixed reality approach to our post-sale service contracts helps us to deliver more for them. The sustainability angle is also an important one, in a world where we all need to be more aware of our carbon footprints, we can work with our clients in a meaningful way, in real time without jumping on a plane to help them resolve any issues. It’s faster, it’s way more efficient and it keeps those carbon miles way down. It just works and is a Win-Win-Win — for our customers, for Wayland, and for the environment,” said Peter Hansford, CRO at Wayland.

