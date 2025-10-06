WEAV3D launches FLEXSPEC structural thermoforming panels

WEAV3D Inc., an advanced manufacturing and materials startup, announces the launch of FLEXSPEC, a thermoformable composite sheet. Using the company’s patented WEAV3D lattice and simulation tools, FLEXSPEC sheets are engineered to match the bending stiffness of various steel and aluminum gauges, while offering higher load capacity and reduced weight. FLEXSPEC is suitable for structural enclosures, furniture, sporting goods, vehicle panels, and impact barriers.

FLEXSPEC can be ordered in full sheet dimensions of 4’ x 8’ or half sheet dimensions of 4’ by 4’ and will initially launch in PP, PA6, and HDPE variants, with more options anticipated in coming months. WEAV3D has developed catalog of products capable of replacing steel as thick as 14 gauge (1.9 mm) and aluminum as thick as 8 gauge (3.26 mm). Customers can reference the bending stiffness equivalence table on the website or contact a materials specialist to identify the appropriate product for their requirements.

Benefits of using FLEXSPEC:

Suitable for replacing sheet metal with low-density thermoplastics

Offers comparable stiffness and increased load capacity with lower weight

Thermoformable into moderately complex shapes

Can be trimmed and drilled via machining or water jet

Allows significant downgauging of thermoplastic sheets

For more information on FLEXSPEC thermoformable panels, visit weav3d.com/flexspec.