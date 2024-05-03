WEG rolled steel motors and brake motors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more WEG Electric S series premium efficiency motors to its expanding portfolio of AC motors. This addition includes several general-purpose 3-phase motors from 1-1/2 to 20hp and 3-phase brake motors from 3 to 20hp.

The new rolled steel motors are available with speeds of 1200, 1800, and 3600 rpm, while brake motors are rated for 1800 rpm. The 230/460 VAC-rated brake motors come with a spring set, solenoid actuated AC brake, and manual release brake lever.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ac-motors