WEG Rolled Steel Motors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect is proud to announce the addition of WEG brand motors to their existing motor portfolio. With this launch, several general-purpose 1- and 3-phase motors from ¼ to 3 hp have been added, as well as certain high-performance inverter duty motors from ½ to 1 hp, motors certified for hazardous locations (Class I, Div 2, Groups A, B, C, D) up to 3 hp, and 3-phase brake motors from ¼ to 2 hp.

These new motors come with a TEFC or TENV IP55 enclosure and offer speeds of 1200, 1800, or 3600 RPM (depending on model). Brake motors come with a spring set, solenoid actuated AC brake with a manual brake release lever.

All new WEG rolled steel motors come with an 18-month warranty and start at $193.00.

