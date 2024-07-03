Weintek USA launches new versatile HMI

Weintek USA announced a new, UL Listed, sunlight-readable 7-in. human machine interface (HMI). The cMT3072XHT(L) has an adjustable brightness screen capable of 1200 cd/m2 with 1024 x 600 resolution and a wide viewing angle of 85° in any direction.

Enhanced components allow the cMT3072XHTL to handle temperatures anywhere from -4 to 131° Fahrenheit. Ready for deployment in almost any application, the cMT3072XHTL maintains compatibility with nearly all PLCs and communication protocols in the market, using two ethernet ports (dual-NIC) and two serial ports. Alarming, trending, database integration, email alerts, data export, remote access, and ample storage are included to streamline the HMI design without additional software or hardware.

Weinteck USA

weintekusa.com