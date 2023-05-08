Wenglor TPL Vision Lighting from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new Wenglor TPL series vision lighting components to their Barcode/RFID/Vision products. Vision lighting provides the proper amount of contrast, brightness, and uniformity to an imaging surface so a good image of the code or object can be achieved.

Built using high-quality LEDs, these Wenglor lighting components offer several light color options including white, red, and infrared. Bar lights, ring lights, flat lights, flat dome lights, and a variety of accessories are now available.

Bar lights consist of a linear package (bar) with a row of LEDs and are available in lengths from 125mm to 500mm. Ring lights are LEDs contained in a circular package and are sold in 80mm and 130mm diameters (approximate internal light diameter). Flat lights provide a solution for backlighting and are available in sizes from 200 x 200mm to 400 x 400mm. Flat dome lights consist of a flat light with a hole in the center for the camera to look through. Flat dome lights are available in 200 x 200m and 300 x 300mm sizes.

Accessories include mounting brackets, angle changers for bar lights, and dome light conversions for ring lights.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/vision-lighting