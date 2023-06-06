WERMA eSIGN Series LED Signal Towers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new WERMA eSIGN series LED signal towers to their lineup of pre-assembled stacklights. These new signal towers, available in 9- and 15-tier models, feature a variety of customizable operating modes and lighting effects.

eSIGN signal towers provide full-surface signaling with electronic modularity and can operate as a traditional stacklight or be used for variable filling level indications. They can be easily configured via a USB connection and the free configuration software; select models can also be configured via IO-Link.

These signal towers are available with or without a 105dB, selectable 10-tone audible alarm and can be base, wall, or tube mounted (mounting accessories sold separately).

WERMA eSIGN signal towers are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/signal-towers