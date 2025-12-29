What is going on with semiconductor manufacturing? (Video)

The conversation around semiconductor manufacturing this year has been unavoidable. With high-performance computing, data centers, devices, and… that other one… maybe you’ve heard of it… AI? Yes, the convergence of all these technologies and their rapid growth has led to a skyrocketing demand for semiconductors. And while that might be a great problem to have for many companies, there are more than enough challenges to complicate things.

Building the physical infrastructure to make new semiconductor’s at scale has long been an issue. Sub-5 nm advanced process nodes are still notoriously complex and costly to manufacture. Domestically, the CHIPS and Science Act has brought in investments and incentives to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to U.S. shore. But the process is slow.

With so many moving parts, it can be difficult to get a handle on the state of play. We spoke with industry expert Bryan Hellum of Bosch Rexroth to help us make sense of it all.

In this video, Design World managing editor, Mike Santora speaks with Hellum to get up to speed on one of the biggest topics this year. Hellum covers the trends he’s seeing in the industry, as well providing insights into the relationship between supplier and manufacturer, fab building lead times, reshoring initiatives, and more.