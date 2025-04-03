What to expect at AeroDef Manufacturing 2025 in Detroit

AeroDef Manufacturing 2025 is a three-day event featuring advanced technology exhibits, thought leadership, and educational sessions from manufacturing industry experts and aerospace and defense leaders. With direction from leading companies, such as BAE Systems, Bell Textron, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, Boeing, and more, AeroDef brings together top government and industry leaders, focuses on a unique set of materials and manufacturing technologies, and provides great insight into the very latest advancements.

The information and insight shared at AeroDef’s conference tracks will address topics critical for bolstering the aerospace and defense industry. Among the conference sessions scheduled for the event are:

U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Jurand, project manager for the XM30 Combat Vehicle at the Detroit Arsenal, will speak on his team’s experience leveraging CAD models on the XM30 project.

Strengthening Cybersecurity in Machine Tools in Industry 4.0 by Siemens Industry on how machine tool builders and users can implement effective cybersecurity strategies to meet Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement requirements, including access control, system and communications protection, incident response, audit and accountability, and physical protection.

Neo Stereolithography Models for Advanced Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing by representatives from Stratasys and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. This session will explore how a collaboration between Stratasys and Embry-Riddle has generated stereolithography 3D-printed models for advanced wind tunnel testing that offer cost savings and shorter production timelines while maintaining important parameters for testing.

AI Technical Data Packages: Learnings from the First Deployment by representatives from Boeing and Authentise on how AI has been used to assist in generating Technical Data Packages from engineering workflows to ensure essential specifications and compliance data are documented in a timely manner.

Attendees will also hear from additional experts directly on “The Deck,” a theater space adjacent to exhibitors. These presentations, with Q&A sessions, will bring to light current and future factors impacting national security. AeroDef Manufacturing’s Deck will feature topics including the future of land systems, quality standards (federal and commercial), U.S. Department of Defense sustainment gaps and solutions, workforce development, and other critical topics, including:

Design for Manufacturing: Taking Innovation to Industrialization! by Kimberly Caldwell, senior director, Defense & Space Engineering and Global Research & Technology at Spirit AeroSystems.

The Future of Composites in National Security, Energy, and Defense, a panel discussion featuring representatives from Michigan State University, U.S. Army DEVCOM, U.S. AFRL, and Nexight Group.

Strengthening the Navy Industry Education Connection, a panel discussion featuring representatives from Tooling U-SME, Macomb Community College, the Maritime Industrial Base Program, and Dynasty Fab.

New sessions, as part of RAPID + TCT’s technical conference, include automation assembly and robotics; sustainment solutions for military equipment; design for manufacturing in an age of AI and Industry 4.0; cybersecurity for manufacturing operations; composite manufacturing and advanced materials; and digital engineering, modeling, and simulation.

Complimented by innovative suppliers like the Array of Engineers, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command community, and the Air Force Research Lab, this year’s event will include discussions about funding opportunities, supply chain resiliency, and optimizing manufacturing techniques and processes. AeroDef Manufacturing will convene all stakeholders, including key leadership from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Space Force, along with the companies supplying the next generation of A&D systems and equipment.

Also new for 2025, the Michigan Alliance of APEX Accelerators will sponsor and host the Knowledge Bar to support suppliers looking to do business with the federal government. Attendees will receive hands-on guidance on SAM (System for Award Management) registrations, explore certifications and innovation programs, and learn actionable strategies for success in the federal marketplace.

For the first time, the event will be collocated with three other major industry events: SME and the Rapid New Group’s RAPID + TCT event for additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D printing; SAE’s trademark mobility event — the World Congress Experience (WCX), which emphasizes innovation in advanced mobility; and America Makes’ Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX), a public-private partnership for AM technology and education.

To learn more about AeroDef Manufacturing 2025, visit aerodefevent.com. Stay tuned as Design World covers this event live, April 8-10, 2025.