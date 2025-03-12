What types of plating are used on connectors?

Connector plating is a thin metallic layer applied to contact surfaces to improve conductivity, corrosion resistance, and durability. Manufacturers use various platings to optimize electrical performance, mechanical reliability, and cost across applications.

This article reviews common noble metals used in connector plating and discusses how nickel-based platings improve wear resistance and reliability. It also highlights ways to maximize connector durability with bronze, tin, and cadmium coatings and explores emerging innovations in plating technology.

Enabling mission-critical applications with gold plating

Gold, silver, palladium, rhodium, and platinum strongly resist oxidation and corrosion. Commonly used in high-performance connectors, these noble metals ensure stable electrical conductivity and reliable signal transfer in mission-critical applications, precision instrumentation, and demanding environments.

Gold remains the preferred connector plating, requiring exceptional conductivity and long-term reliability. As shown in Figure 1, gold plating — typically 10-50 microinches thick — prevents oxidation and maintains low contact resistance over thousands of mating cycles. Its reliability enables consistent performance in harsh conditions across automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

To reduce costs, gold plating is often limited to critical contact areas, while tin is commonly used for solderable sections. Notably, advancements in cobalt-hardened gold plating continue to improve wear resistance, accelerating adoption in high-vibration environments.

Silver plating for high-power and high-frequency applications

Silver offers the highest electrical conductivity (6.3 × 10⁷ S/m) among noble metals. As shown in Figure 2, it is widely used in connector plating for high-power applications, including electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, industrial power distribution, renewable energy inverters, and aerospace power systems.

Although silver excels in threaded and sliding contacts, it tarnishes in humid environments due to sulfide formation, which increases contact resistance. Silver-palladium composites mitigate tarnishing while preserving 85% of silver’s conductivity, ensuring signal integrity and durability in high-frequency applications like 5G RF connectors.

Palladium, rhodium, and platinum: durable alternatives to gold plating

Palladium offers high hardness (200–300 HV) and corrosion resistance.

As shown in Figure 3, manufacturers use palladium as a more cost-effective alternative to gold in connector plating across applications ranging from audio-video, automotive, and telecommunications to aerospace and defense and Industry 4.0.

With extreme hardness (800–1,000 HV) and acid resistance, rhodium is ideal for harsh environments such as offshore drilling and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Although typically more expensive than palladium and priced similarly to gold, rhodium’s ability to maintain sub-milliohm contact resistance in concentrated sulfuric acid justifies its use in specialized industrial applications. Additionally, alloying palladium with 20–30% nickel significantly improves thermal stability, enabling connectors to maintain contact integrity at temperatures up to 150°C.

Platinum plating is used in high-reliability connectors and offers exceptional oxidation resistance and stable electrical contact in harsh environments. Its 280–300 Knoop hardness is ideal for aerospace and defense, telecommunications, audio-visual, and precision instrumentation applications.

Optimizing wear resistance and reliability with nickel-based platings

As shown in Figure 4, nickel-based platings provide a durable, cost-effective alternative to full-noble metal coatings.

Nickel platings bolster wear resistance, improve thermal stability, and provide critical underplating for high-speed data connectors, aerospace, and automotive systems — particularly when alloyed with noble or base metals. Common variations include:

Palladium-nickel with gold flash: combines palladium-nickel’s durability with a 0.1–0.3 µm gold flash, providing high mating cycle reliability in high-speed connectors while reducing contact resistance and improving wear resistance.

Electroless nickel immersion gold (ENIG): provides a flat, solderable surface for BGA connectors, with 6–9% phosphorus in the nickel layer to mitigate solder joint brittleness in thermal cycling environments ranging from -55°C to 125°C. A dual-layer plating with a nickel diffusion barrier and a thin gold layer prevents oxidation.

Electroless nickel: offers uniform coverage on complex geometries for high-density interconnects, with heat-treated nanoparticle-reinforced composites reaching 800–1000 HV hardness and rivaling noble metal coatings. Electroless nickel is also applied to aluminum substrates, improving solderability and corrosion resistance in aerospace and automotive connectors.

Electrolytic nickel: ensures wear resistance as an underplate for noble metals, with high-phosphorus variants withstanding 500+ hours of salt spray exposure for maritime applications.

Zinc-nickel: offers 500-hour salt spray resistance and high ductility for crimp terminations. A leading cadmium alternative, zinc-nickel protects steel and copper substrates while providing galvanic compatibility with aluminum busbars. This nickel-based plating is widely used in automotive battery interconnects.

Maximizing durability with bronze, tin, and cadmium

Whether incorporated separately or combined, noble metals and nickel-based platings provide superior conductivity and corrosion resistance. In contrast, alternative coatings offer cost-effective durability, environmental resistance, and mechanical strength for applications with less critical conductivity. Common variations include:

White bronze: matching FR-4 substrates, white bronze is a non-magnetic copper-tin-zinc alloy with 65% IACS conductivity and strong corrosion resistance. It reduces solder joint stress and is used in implantable medical devices.

Tin and tin alloys: supporting low-mating-cycle applications for matte tin finishes, tin and tin alloys are cost-effective for consumer electronics. Tin-lead (SnPb) alloys and reflow processes mitigate tin whisker risks, while RoHS-compliant tin-bismuth alloys offer similar performance to SnPb without environmental concerns.

Cadmium: cadmium provides exceptional corrosion resistance in salt spray and deicing fluid exposure, and it prevents fretting corrosion in vibration-prone environments such as avionics bay connectors. While tin-zinc J is used in some NATO-compliant systems, cadmium remains the aerospace and defense standard for 1,000+ hour salt spray resistance.

Chromium coatings: increasing corrosion resistance while maintaining EMI shielding when applied over zinc or aluminum, trivalent chromium processes have replaced hexavalent chromium. They also effectively address toxicity concerns without compromising performance.

Emerging innovations in connector plating

Advancements in connector plating improve performance, durability, and efficiency. For example, nanocomposite coatings incorporating carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in gold matrices increase wear resistance, thermal conductivity, and interfacial bonding while maintaining stable electrical contact at high temperatures.

Microscale selective laser sintering (μ-SLS), an additive manufacturing technique, enables micron-level patterning of dissimilar metals on a single connector. Using metal nanoparticle inks dried and laser-sintered in layers, μ-SLS achieves over 50 layers with sub-5 μm resolution and better than 1 μm overlay performance. With throughput exceeding 60 mm³/hour, this technology precisely deposits material where needed, optimizing cost and performance in high-precision electronics.

Conclusion

Gold, silver, palladium, rhodium, and platinum resist oxidation and corrosion, ensuring stable electrical performance in high-performance connectors. Nickel-based platings provide a durable, cost-effective alternative to noble metals, while other coatings offer environmental resistance and mechanical strength for applications where precise conductivity control is less critical.

References

A Guide to Electrical Contact Plating, Bead Electronics

What Plating Option Is Best For My Connector?, Samtec

Best Material Options for Custom Electrical Connectors, Cadence

Connector Contact Plating Finishes Comparison Guide, American Electro

A Novel Microscale Selective Laser Sintering (μ-SLS) Process for the Fabrication of Microelectronic Parts, Nature Journal

Design and Characterization of a Coating Device to Enable Multilayer Structures in Microscale Selective Laser Sintering, University of Texas at Austin

Recent Advances in Metal/Alloy Nano Coatings for Carbon Nanotubes Based on Electroless Plating, National Library of Medicine

New Connector Plating Standard for Plug Contacts in High Power Applications, UMICORE

Cadmium and Zinc Nickel Plating: What’s the Difference?, CRC

Shock, Vibration, and Corrosion: Rugged Materials Help Avoid Damaging Effects in High-Performance Automotive Connectors, ConnectorSupplier

Electrical Connectors: A Review of Components, Finishes and Applications, SATPlating

Plating Options for Military & Aeospace Connectors, WiringHarnessNews

Related EE World Online content

Which Connectors Drive Industry 4.0 Automation?

What Plating Options Are Available For High-Power Connectors?

How Can Connector Sustainability be Improved?

Where Are Wet Mate Connectors Used?

What Are RAST Connectors?