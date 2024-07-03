Why touch points matter to automotive design

Whether consciously or subconsciously touch points form the foundation for customers to perceive and make decisions regarding the products they choose. Touch points drive the quality of customer experiences and serve as the basis for the resulting relationship, this is why it is so important to understand the impact touch points can have on Automotive design.

A touch point is the communication, human, and physical interactions your customers experience during their relationship with your products and organization.

Touch points can take many forms — from the sound a car door makes when it shuts to the operating effort needed to access the center console. Touchpoints form the basis of customers’ perceptions of a business, its brand, and its level of quality.

Fortunately, Automotive OEMs can shape their experience. Automotive manufacturers can directly influence their customers by understanding and using touch points. Enhanced customer experiences lead to better results for both customer and company, delivering greater brand advocacy, customer loyalty, and ultimately, improved sales.

Within the Automotive industry, differentiation is key to building, creating, and maintaining a unique selling proposition. The smallest component can often have the biggest impact on the overall design. Knowing where and how the consumer interacts with a product is vital; it may not be the ultimate decision-making factor. It will contribute to the consumer buying process if the quality does not meet expectations

A company’s brand image is key — it creates expectations. It defines who they are, how they operate, and what makes them different from their competitors. Automotive manufacturers must rely on several trustworthy and reliable suppliers from concept development to production.

Southco understands their products are their customers’ touch points, and the company invests heavily in creating proven solutions that provide a quality experience for the end user. Its versatile design and global engineering capabilities allow them to deliver consistent quality and an enhanced end-user experience through touch points that meet its customers’ business objectives.

Southco’s relationship with the automotive industry spans decades of experience and innovation. The company manufactures highly engineered access hardware components for a variety of interior and exterior vehicle applications, including glove boxes, center consoles, load floor latches, positioning hinges for headrests, and armrests, as well as special fasteners for noise shielding and other engine applications, all creating a quality and comfort feel that ensures the ultimate touch point experience.

To learn more about how Southco’s touch points can differentiate your automotive design, visit the Automotive industry page.

by Charlie Barrett, eCommerce Marketing Strategist, Southco

