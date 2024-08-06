Wide choice of battery options for OKW’s handheld DATEC-POCKET-BOX

OKW’s robust DATEC-POCKET-BOX can now accommodate N, AA, AAA, and 9 V cells for a wide range of handheld electronics.

These pocket-sized plastic enclosures are ideal for measurement and control, remote controls, pulse generation for ultrasound and infrared, sensors, optoelectronics, mobile data recording, and wireless communications.

Ergonomic DATEC-POCKET-BOX’s thin profile makes it comfortable to hold, with easily machinable flat surfaces for adding interfaces. The operating area is recessed to protect a membrane keypad or product label. The front face is clear polished (sizes M, L) for efficient infrared signals. Inside, there are internal fastening pillars for PCBs.

DATEC-POCKET-BOX can be specified in either ABS or infrared-permeable PMMA (both UL 94 HB), and with or without IP 54 ingress protection as standard. There are three sizes: S (5.98 x 3.27 x 1.32-in.), M (7.68 x 3.98 x 1.73-in.) and L (9.92 x 4.76 x 1.97-in.). The standard colors are off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).

Accessories include belt/pocket clips, battery clips, a battery spacer, plug-in contact (9 V), ring eyelet, and self-tapping screws for mounting PCBs.

OKW can supply DATEC-POCKET-BOX fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

OKW

www.okwenclosures.com/en/Plastic-enclosures