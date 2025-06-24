Widening the scope for machine tool designers with FORTiS™ enclosed encoder

For decades, machine tool builders and industrial users have recognized the Renishaw brand for calibration, probing, tool setting, gauging, and coordinate measurement.

Renishaw has also developed a large open encoder product range based on modern optical technologies. These industry-proven encoders are used successfully for precision metrology and motion control applications across a broad range of applications and industries.

Renishaw’s years of experience in machine tool applications, metrology, position measurement and motion control were applied to the development of a new, innovative enclosed linear encoder that offers distinct advantages over present conventional enclosed optical encoders.

Enclosed linear encoders for use in harsh environments have been available for many years and follow a common set of design features, such as mounting hole arrangements, enclosure sizes, and internal mechanisms to provide guidance for the readhead over the scale. The FORTiS™ encoder series uses conventional form factors and bolt hole arrangements but benefits from an innovative non-contact mechanical design.

A key focus for Renishaw’s engineers has been the effect of vibration on a linear enclosed encoder. Conventional contact encoders are known to be susceptible to vibration effects under certain conditions such as the machining of particularly tough materials, intermittent cutting, and gradual machine wear.

The non-contact readheads of both the FORTiS-S™ (standard) and FORTiS-N™ (narrow) models benefit from the application of tuned mass damping technology, enabling class leading vibration resistance.

Accelerated life testing simulating five years under the harshest conditions, has enabled Renishaw to develop and refine the advanced DuraSeal™ lip seals. These offer excellent resistance to wear and machine tool lubricants, providing superior sealing and ingress protection up to IP64 when combined with air purge.

In addition to increasing machine uptime, this seal design reduces air leakage from the air purge system by up to 70 %, which results in lower operating costs, a reduced carbon footprint and longer filter life.

Through these design innovations the FORTiS enclosed linear encoder range offers key technical and commercial benefits in performance and operation to both machine tool builders and end user customers.

Sponsored content by Renishaw