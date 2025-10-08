Design World

Wieland Electric, Ross Controls announce new TÜV training dates

Wieland Electric, in collaboration with Ross Controls, has introduced TÜV-certified training courses titled “CFSE – Certified Functional Safety Expert for Electrical and Fluid Power Systems.”

This five-day course is intended for engineers, designers, developers, maintenance engineers, and safety officers who want to strengthen their understanding of functional safety. It provides detailed instruction and practical guidance on applying functional safety measures throughout the CE process in line with international standards.

Overview of the standards covered in the training (Image: Wieland Electric)

The curriculum of this internationally accredited course is built around the CE process and encompasses the full scope of machine safety. It covers foundational standards, risk assessment in compliance with EN ISO 12100, and performance level calculations.

The course includes the proper application of safety-critical sensor technology in line with standards, as well as validation and verification processes based on EN ISO 13849-2. Through its partnership with Ross Controls, Wieland Electric ensures the course addresses not only electrical safety but also pneumatic and hydraulic safety technologies. The modular structure allows for flexible adaptation of the training content and duration to suit the participants’ prior experience and specific needs.

Overview of the modular training structure (Image: Wieland Electric)

The benefits of this certification include cross-industry recognition as a qualified functional safety expert and the ability to demonstrate a high level of expertise with minimal time investment. Additionally, participants gain practice-oriented recommendations from industry experts, enabling a seamless transfer of knowledge for effectively executing the CE process in accordance with the latest standards. Designed as an international course, it provides consistent training across multiple locations. Certificates are valid for four years and can be renewed for an additional four years through a one-day refresher seminar.

Upcoming course dates (duration: 5 days | 9:00am – 5:00 pm):

Michigan, Oct. 1317

Ohio, Nov. 1014

California, Dec. 812, 2025

A detailed description of the new training program and current training dates can be found here:

Upcoming courses presented in Spanish:

Nov. 24-28, 2025, in Cancun, Mexico

A detailed description of the new training program and current training dates can be found here:

For more information, visit wieland-electric.com.

