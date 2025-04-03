wire-to-wire system simplifies mil/aero connections

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the AeroSplice Wire-to-Wire Connecting Solution, a wire splicing system designed to streamline and standardize wire connections in aviation and defense applications. AeroSplice simplifies the often tedious and error-prone process of manual wire splicing, providing a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use alternative tailored to meet the stringent MIL-SPEC (MIL-DTL-24308) requirements of the aviation and defense industries.

AeroSplice introduces a quick snap-in, snap-off solution that completes wire connections in seconds, eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional manual splicing processes. Unlike conventional methods, which often require extensive quality control and documentation, AeroSplice provides a 100% reliable connection and drastically reduces labor and inspection time, making it the ideal choice for demanding aviation and defense environments where space is limited.

Product Features and Benefits: Exceeds MIL-DTL-24308 specifications, ensuring it is suited for demanding aerospace and military applications; Eliminates traditional manual splicing, enabling fast and consistent wiring assembly that can reduce installation and inspection time by more than 60%; The reconnect-able design with removable crimp contacts allows for easy repairs and maintenance; Engineered to withstand high vibration, extreme temperatures, and harsh conditions; Supports a wide range of standard wire gauges (AWG20 to AWG28), offering flexibility for diverse wiring configurations.

AeroSplice is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications within the aviation and defense industries, including: Aircraft systems, Electrical harness connections in commercial and military aircraft, Integration of avionics components with minimal wiring;

Defense & Military Equipment, Secure, vibration-resistant wiring for ground vehicles, UAVs, and fighter jets, Electronic warfare (EW) and radar systems requiring robust, high-performance connections, Rapid deployment, low-maintenance field repairs for critical defense applications; Mission-Critical Infrastructure, Naval and marine defense applications requiring MIL-compliant wiring, Secure connections in command-and-control systems, Aerospace manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul).

AeroSplice is available and packaged for delivery in quantities of 50 for one-way and 20 for four-way configurations. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

Additional information is available on the AeroSplice product page.