Wireless I/O devices added for hard-to-wire applications

AutomationDirect has added the Define Instruments Twin Link series of point-to-point wireless I/O devices. These devices are intended for use in applications where traditional wiring may be difficult or impractical, such as over long distances, around physical obstacles, or with moving equipment. Each pre-paired set establishes a dedicated, bidirectional radio link to transmit analog or digital signals with minimal configuration. Signals can be transmitted up to 0.9 miles in line-of-sight conditions or approximately 500 feet through walls. Up to 15 repeaters can be added to improve signal reliability or extend transmission range.

The sender/receiver pair accepts thermocouple, RTD, mA, or frequency inputs and provides two isolated 4–20 mA outputs for seamless integration with control or monitoring systems. Discrete I/O is also included to support advanced control, alarms, or transparent signal pass-through. The free Define ToolBox software simplifies configuration and includes advanced features such as signal simulation, configuration export, and PDF documentation.

Define Instruments Twin Link series point-to-point wireless I/O devices are CE marked, RoHS compliant, and offer a 5-year warranty. 

The Twin Link point-to-point wireless I/O sender/receiver pair is priced at $614.00 (DEFINE-TWIN-LINK) and repeaters are priced at $236.00 (DEFINE-REPEATER).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.

