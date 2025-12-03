Xtium 3 PCIe Gen4 frame grabbers add CLHS support

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company, has released the Xtium 3 PCIe Gen4 family of frame grabbers for industrial imaging applications.

The first model, Xtium3-CLHS PX8, builds on the Xtium2 platform and supports the Camera Link HS (CLHS) standard over a PCI Express Gen 4.0 interface. The single-slot, single-cable card supports up to seven CLHS lanes at 10.3125 Gbps each (72.2 Gbps total), providing acquisition bandwidth up to 8.6 GB/s and host transfer rates up to 13.2 GB/s through a PCIe Gen4 x8 slot.

Key features and benefits:

High-speed data transmission ̶ Utilizes CLHS X-protocol with over 97% packet efficiency and 64/66-bit encoding. Supports long cable lengths exceeding 30 meters using 7-lane AOC cables

Real-time data forwarding ̶ Redistributes incoming data to up to 12 computers via standard AOC cables for distributed image processing

Optimized performance ̶ PCIe Gen4 architecture delivers sustained throughput of 13.2 GB/s directly to host memory, reducing CPU load and accelerating image processing

Broad compatibility ̶ Supports area and line scan, monochrome and color cameras, delivering exceptional performance for Camera Link HS (a future model will support CoaXPress)

Advanced image processing ̶ Enables multi-plane HDR processing for Teledyne’s Linea HS2 16K camera

Software support ̶ Compatible with Teledyne’s Sapera LT Software SDKs and third-party software for seamless integration.

The Xtium3 series is intended for current machine vision systems and supports a range of industrial applications.

With support from Teledyne’s Sapera LT Software SDKs, the Xtium3 series allows developers and integrators to build high-speed imaging systems with lower integration effort.

For more details, visit teledynevisionsolutions.com.