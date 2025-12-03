Design World

Xtium 3 PCIe Gen4 frame grabbers add CLHS support

By |

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company, has released the Xtium 3 PCIe Gen4 family of frame grabbers for industrial imaging applications.

The first model, Xtium3-CLHS PX8, builds on the Xtium2 platform and supports the Camera Link HS (CLHS) standard over a PCI Express Gen 4.0 interface. The single-slot, single-cable card supports up to seven CLHS lanes at 10.3125 Gbps each (72.2 Gbps total), providing acquisition bandwidth up to 8.6 GB/s and host transfer rates up to 13.2 GB/s through a PCIe Gen4 x8 slot.

Key features and benefits:

  • High-speed data transmission  ̶  Utilizes CLHS X-protocol with over 97% packet efficiency and 64/66-bit encoding. Supports long cable lengths exceeding 30 meters using 7-lane AOC cables
  • Real-time data forwarding  ̶  Redistributes incoming data to up to 12 computers via standard AOC cables for distributed image processing
  • Optimized performance  ̶  PCIe Gen4 architecture delivers sustained throughput of 13.2 GB/s directly to host memory, reducing CPU load and accelerating image processing
  • Broad compatibility  ̶  Supports area and line scan, monochrome and color cameras, delivering exceptional performance for Camera Link HS (a future model will support CoaXPress)
  • Advanced image processing  ̶  Enables multi-plane HDR processing for Teledyne’s Linea HS2 16K camera
  • Software support  ̶  Compatible with Teledyne’s Sapera LT Software SDKs and third-party software for seamless integration.

The Xtium3 series is intended for current machine vision systems and supports a range of industrial applications.

With support from Teledyne’s Sapera LT Software SDKs, the Xtium3 series allows developers and integrators to build high-speed imaging systems with lower integration effort.

For more details, visit teledynevisionsolutions.com.

Filed Under: Vision • machine vision • cameras + lenses • frame grabbers • optical filters • scanners
Tagged With: ,
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World