XY tables feature unobstructed large aperture

The demand for a high accuracy, robust, open-frame stages is met with IntelLIDrives dual-axis, large aperture stages that address the unique needs of scanning microscopy, wafer and printed circuit board inspection, automated assembly and a wide range of specimens and samples scanning in many types of imaging techniques and applications.

Features of these dual-axis large aperture stages include unobstructed aperture over the complete travel range, XY travel of 300 x 300 mm, an aperture of 300 x 300 mm, and repeatability of 0.5 micron.

These stages are motorized with brushless servo motors with rotary encoders for smooth velocity and sub-micron resolution and linear encoders for fine positioning, using proprietary dual-loop servo controls.

Precise, fine positioning and control is easily achieved through the combination of a stable closed-loop control system and an associated joystick option.

