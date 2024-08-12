Yaskawa America expands GA800 AC Drive product line

Since its introduction in 2019, Yaskawa’s GA800 variable speed drive has proven itself as the ultimate combination of power, ease of use, flexibility, and performance. Designed to control traditional and emerging motor technologies, the GA800 handles applications ranging from simple fans and pumps to high-performance test dynamometers requiring precise regulation. In addition to its robust and powerful design, the GA800 provides highly flexible network communications, embedded functional safety, and easy-to-use tools featuring mobile device connectivity.

GA800 480 V, 700 to 1000 HP configured packages

Types 1, 12, and 3R

Like all existing GA800 configured packages, these new high-power packages have various configuration options and offer the same power ratings as the frame 12 standard drives.

GA800 480 V, 400 to 600 HP Configured Size Reduction

To complement the new frame 12 ratings, Yaskawa has repackaged the 400 to 600 HP Normal Duty (350 to 500 HP Heavy Duty) configured offering as follows. These ratings were previously in a 2-door floor mount and are now reduced to a single-door floor mount.

