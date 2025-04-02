Yuasa’s new Ecomo unit reduces electricity consumption up to 15%

Based in Japan with U.S. headquarters in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Yuasa recently introduced Ecomo, an energy-saving unit that reduces power consumption by 5 to 15% for transformers and other electrical equipment. Ecomo is not a transformer but rather a unit that attaches to existing transformers, ensuring seamless integration without negatively affecting performance.

The unit harnesses the natural properties of tourmaline and ferrite to reduce electricity usage per transformer. Tourmaline releases electrons that reduce wire resistance and promote current flow, resulting in reduced power consumption. Ferrite reduces electrical noise by absorbing harmonic noise, which contributes to improved functionality of electrical devices. Combined, they stabilize transformer operation, improve performance, and reduce electricity consumption.

Installation takes about 30 to 60 minutes by connecting transformer terminals. Ecomo requires no external power source, eliminating the need for UL certification. It operates semi-permanently and contains no electronic components, such as capacitors or IC chips.

Units have been successfully installed at over 1,000 business locations worldwide. A 1,250 kVA unit was installed at a chemical plant in Osaka, Japan, in October 2013, reducing the plant’s electricity usage by 9%. In February 2020, an automotive parts manufacturer in Chiba, Japan, installed a 300 kVA unit and achieved a 9.6% reduction in electricity consumption.

For more details, visit yuasa-intl.com/ecomo.