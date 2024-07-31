Zero-lubrication components for all industries

Anywhere two components are moving against each other, lubrication is expected to be necessary. However, you can eliminate grease and other additional lubricants from your machines with tribologically optimized polymer components from igus. The polymers used in these components are embedded with solid lubricants which evenly dispense during normal operation. This ensures constant, adequate lubrication that extends a component’s service life and reduces — or even eliminates — maintenance costs and time. All plastic igus components, from plain, spherical, and linear bearings to gears, 3D printing materials, and shafting don’t require any external lubricants or grease. Learn more about our self-lubricating plastics.

Benefits: Reduced costs, Maintenance-free, Reduced downtime, Extended service life, Resists dirt, dust, and corrosion

Still not convinced zero-lubrication solutions are practical for your application? Check out our free white paper that offers insights into the challenges of proper lubrication and the benefits of switching to zero-lubrication solutions. The white paper also presents data directly from customers who have already made the switch and achieved significant cost and time savings.

