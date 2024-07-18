Zero-Max celebrates 75 Years of product successes with plans for the future

Becoming an industry-leading manufacturer of Motion Control and Power Transmission components came quickly for Zero-Max by being responsive to customer’s needs with innovative products and exceptional service. Its first product was a unique Mechanical Variable Speed Drive that solved application challenges in varied industries, with many of these drives still in use 75 years later.

With the successful entry into many different industrial markets with the Variable Speed Drive, Zero-Max capitalized on its field-proven reputation to launch through the years an entire spectrum of high-performance motion control products. These included widely applied flexible shaft couplings, including CD Couplings, ServoClass Couplings, as well as ETP Shaft Locking Bushings, Crown Right Angle Gear Drives, OHLA Overload Overhung Load Adaptors, and many additional products, all having limitless customized design options.

These Zero-Max motion control devices enabled manufacturers of all types of machinery — from agricultural tractors and workboats to robotic handling systems — to make their products operate more efficiently and more profitably. Most importantly, many of these Zero-Max products became industry standards while providing flexibility for customer’s designs and improving the capabilities of their machines.

As global acceptance of Zero-Max products was realized, the company early on added a worldwide distributor network providing factory-assisted sales and product service. Zero-Max has more recently expanded by adding Offices and Personnel in Denmark and Germany as well as its headquarters in the United States.

“Zero-Max strives to live by its Core Values: Best in Class Service and Solutions, Hold Ourselves Accountable, and Do The Right Thing. When faced with complex decisions, we always go to our Core Values”, states Bob Mainz, President of Zero-Max.

Beside the standard product offering, Zero-Max offers product customization capabilities to design and modify to specific customer application requirements – from just a single custom product to hundreds and even thousands of units. Customized designs may be for applications ranging from precision shaft couplings for torque transducers on test equipment, to torque limiters for timing screws used in food packaging applications, to couplings driving a printing press, to electrification applications utilizing our shaft couplings or Overhung Load Adaptors to interface custom electric motors with driven components on mobile equipment, among countless other applications.

Zero-Max is continually updating products and product lines to keep up with customer’s needs for their equipment. An example is an upcoming expansion to the CD Coupling product line to include a higher power density, allowing more torque in a smaller dimensional package, with larger sizes becoming available.

“In our continuous improvement culture, we are not resting on our 75-year head start, instead we are continually working to improve the performance of our products and services we provide to the most important people in our World, the customers!”, added Mr. Mainz.

Zero-Max

www.zero-max.com