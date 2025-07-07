Zero-Max introduces its all-new CD power-series

Zero-Max announces its all-new CD Power-Series of Servo-Rated Composite Disc Flexible Shaft Couplings. These unique couplings feature a higher power density, providing higher torque capacity in a smaller, more compact solution. Featuring the field-proven Composite Disc technology that has earned the trust of engineers for the most demanding motion control applications, the CD Power-Series Shaft Couplings provide precise high-torque operation in a smaller space envelope. The CD Power-Series Couplings are ideal for use in applications with aggressive motion profiles that include repetitive speed changes, acceleration/deceleration, start/stop, indexing, and reversing.

Leveraging the benefits of the field-proven Zero-Max Composite Disc technology, this innovative new design targets the fast-growing and changing needs of automated manufacturing industries. It is especially suited for applications requiring high speed and higher torque where space limitations exist. The ultimate performance of the CD Power-Series Couplings is the result of customer feedback for a coupling design that provides higher torque density. Application examples include: Packaging Machines, Pick-and-Place Operations, Test Stands, Indexing Applications, Specialty Machines, Automated Assembly Equipment, Off-Highway Equipment, and more.

CD Power-Series Couplings Complement The Traditional CD Coupling Line By Offering A High Performance And High Torque Capacity Solution In A Smaller Space Envelope

The CD Power-Series Couplings feature torque ratings up to 130,000 in-lbs / 14,689 Nm peak torque. Standard bore sizes range up to 5.1875 inch / 130mm. Adaptor Mounts are available for ISO 9409-1 mounting bolt circles from 31.5mm to 160mm. Flange Hubs for specialized and compact installations are also offered. As with all Zero-Max products, customized solutions are also available to meet specific application requirements for performance, materials, or dimensional needs.

The new CD Power-Series complements the Traditional CD Couplings by featuring Higher Torque and Higher Torsional Stiffness, while offering a moderate misalignment capacity and reducing the coupling’s outside diameter. Zero-Max continues to offer the Traditional CD Couplings that provide High Torque, High Torsional Stiffness, and the Highest Misalignment Capacity.

Extremely important, the CD Power-Series’ Composite Disc withstands a wide range of challenging operating environments by offering vibration damping, electrical isolation, fatigue resistance for long life, and alleviating fretting corrosion issues often seen in metal disc couplings. It withstands temperature extremes from -70° to +250° F / -57˚ to 121˚ C, as well as resists the effects of moisture and a wide range of chemicals. The robust composite disc and overall coupling design maximizes the lifespan of the shaft coupling while also helping to increase performance and throughput for the machines and equipment where the coupling is used.

CD Power-Series Couplings In A Full Range of Design Options And Sizes, Including New Hub And Flange Options To Address The Need For Upgraded Shaft Connections And Design Flexibility

The CD Power-Series is available with: (1) Split-Clamping Hubs to allow for larger bore sizes and higher transmittable torque, with or without keyways, (2) Integral Clamp-Style Hubs, keyed or keyless, (3) Shrink Disc Hubs for high transmittable torque on keyless shaft connections, (4) Adaptor Mounts to fit an ISO 9409-1 Flange Pattern for precision gear reducers, motors, actuators, robotic equipment and more, and (5) Flange Hubs for direct connection to machine flanges, offering a high torsional stiffness connection and the most compact solution possible.

“The CD Power-Series Flexible Shaft Couplings are specifically engineered to withstand the extreme stress and demands of high-performance applications, including those with flanged output gearboxes,” reports Brian Mishuk, VP-Sales and Marketing at Zero-Max. “The CD Power-Series offer a variety of Clamp-Style, Shrink Disc, Adaptor Mount, and Flanged Hub Options to accommodate a range of possible shaft connections on customers’ machines, while maintaining the high performance needed for challenging servo-driven applications”.

Also important, CD Power-Series Couplings are available in custom designs to accommodate unique dimensional fit requirements or extra performance for demanding applications. Examples of Customization can include shortened or extended hubs, special disc packs to boost torque and/or torsional stiffness, alternative plating, coatings, or materials for corrosion protection, modified coupling inertia, custom flange dimensions, and more.

All CD Power-Series couplings are manufactured utilizing the newest advancements in manufacturing technology, including CNC Machinery, high precision tooling, and custom-engineered fixtures. This process provides precision machining and tight tolerancing for a precise bore-to-bore concentricity in the assembled coupling, providing the highest coupling performance. All models are environmentally friendly and are manufactured of RoHS-compliant-materials.

