Ziehl-Abegg invests $100M in construction of a new US production plant

“This day marks the beginning of Ziehl-Abegg’s $100-million investment into a new, cutting-edge production plant for the North American market.”, said Dr. Marc Wucherer, CEO of the fan manufacturer Ziehl-Abegg. This is the largest single investment at one location in the company’s 113-year history and is the result of the strong growth in quiet, robust, and energy-saving fans in the markets in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.

Growth in North America has enabled the Greensboro, North Carolina, site to increasingly accelerate its rate of expansion since its inception in 2004. The figures are impressive: In the first 10 years, the number of employees at Ziehl-Abegg in the U.S. only grew from 0 to 40; in the past 8 years, it has already increased from 40 to 230. And by 2030, it is anticipated that there will be 800 people working for Ziehl-Abegg in the U.S. The headquarters of Ziehl-Abegg USA is responsible for North America and has eleven sales offices to serve the markets in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Ziehl-Abegg is an international company in the field of ventilation and drive technology, in combination with the corresponding control technology. “In addition to data centers, areas of application for the products include heating and refrigeration systems, clean rooms, and agricultural systems,” said Mirco Herrmann, the U.S. managing director of Ziehl-Abegg.

The new plant, with the administration building attached, will be constructed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This is about 20 km away from the existing site. The building, covering an area of 46,500 m2, is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2024. The existing production plant will then be relocated to the new site in 2025.

The production plant will have a high level of vertical integration. “We will not only be expanding capacities but also increasing the level of vertical integration. Thanks to a system of fully self-contained production, starting with the motors, we will be able to offer our customers a high degree of flexibility and short delivery times,” said COO Joachim Ley. Winding machines, welding robots, and CNC machines have been installed for this purpose. Due to the location’s central function, the site will include a high-bay warehouse, which optimizes vertical storage capacity. “And in the mid-term, we will also be setting up a development hub with a laboratory in Winston-Salem,” said Mirco Herrmann. This will use an extensive system of air measurement and motor test rigs.