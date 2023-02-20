An introduction to pressure sensors

As crucial devices in a wide range of industries and applications, pressure sensors are used to measure the pressure of gases or liquids and can be found in everything from medical equipment and automotive systems to HVAC units and more. While the basic principle of pressure sensors is straightforward (P=F/A), their simplicity ends there. Not only are there various types of pressure measurement, but there also a number of technologies used in pressure measurement as well as a wide range of pressure sensor types. Deciding which type is best suited for your application will take careful consideration of the required specifications and end goal of the final design.

The CUI Insights™ blog post, “An Overview of Pressure Sensors” discusses the basic operation and design considerations of pressure sensors in greater detail. It also clarifies common naming confusion related to pressure sensors and breaks down the various technologies and types of pressure sensors for proper device selection.

Read More