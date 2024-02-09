Tech Toolbox: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Programmable logic controllers or PLCs are microprocessor-based components that serve as the programmable smarts for simple or isolated applications. They’re also finding increasing use on integrated machinery and automated installations with extensive IIoT connectivity. In this new Tech Toolbox, the editors of Design World detail how PLCs came to replace relay-based controls as well as which PLC logic and memory board arrangements are most common today, as well as backplane interfaces to I/O modules and other circuitry.

