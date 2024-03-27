Tech Toolbox: Machine design for packaging

Packaging machinery uses cutting-edge automation, and it’s no wonder. Facilities that parcel products need to deliver high throughput, but modern consumers demand smart packaging in the form of no-fuss containers that protect everything from M&Ms to patio furniture.

What’s more, there’s a continuous drive to customize packages and let consumer-facing companies wrap products for bulk distribution, single-item sales, and everything in between.

This Machine Design for Packaging Tech Toolbox covers the following:

• Carton making and packing operations

• Filling in packaging operations

• Pick-and-place functions in packaging operations

• Label printing and scanning in packaging operations

• Stretch wrapping in packaging operations

• PET bottle manufacturing

