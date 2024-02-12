Tech Toolbox: Pneumatics

Pneumatics is a fluid power technology similar to hydraulics in that it transmits force through a pressurized medium to create useful work. However, pneumatic technology differs from hydraulics in every critical fashion — compressibility. To be fair, hydraulic oil compresses as well, but only 0.4 percent every thousand psi or so. However, in the simplest explanation, air will compress to half its volume when subjected to double the pressure.

