Celera Motion debuts inductive encoder for automation in extreme conditions

Celera Motion, a business unit of Novanta Inc., has introduced the Field Calibration IncOder, a new absolute inductive encoder that achieves next-level accuracy angle measurement in motion control applications and position feedback in robotics in the most demanding environments.

The Field Calibration IncOder is designed for applications that need precise angle measurements but in conditions not suited for optical encoders: dusty, dirty and wet environments, or in conditions where high shocks and vibrations are common.

“Our new Field Calibration IncOder provides the best of both worlds: the superior accuracy of optical encoders with the robustness of our inductive IncOder series,” said Swapnil Mane, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Celera Motion. “And it achieves all of this in a low-profile, inductive sensor package. By enabling customers to store calibration data within IncOder after installation, a gearshift in accuracy performance is made possible.”

The Field Calibration IncOder optimizes the performance of the inductive sensing method, enabling maximum accuracy performance (up to 10 arcseconds) combined with high environmental integrity. It’s suitable for wherever ultra-high accuracy is required, providing more precise measurements for a range of applications. They include field robotics, camera gimbals, SATCOM, advanced manufacturing, surveillance and off-highway vehicles.

Some benefits and features of the Field Calibration IncOder include:

The ability to calibrate the encoder in-situ, enabling the highest accuracy position measurement possible

A low-profile form factor and large bore, making it compact, lightweight and easy to install

The ability to generate calibration tables and store calibration data within the on-board electronics of the IncOder

Multiple size and mounting formats, providing more flexibility in designs

A duplex mechanical format that provides electrical redundancy, enabling systems to meet higher safety levels

The Field Calibration IncOder is available in Mini and Midi IncOder sizes (37 to 300 mm). Each sensor is fully configurable in terms of mounting format, connection/cable, supply voltage, single turn and multiturn outputs, extended options and digital protocol options, including BiSS-C, SSI, SPI, ABZ and Asynchronous serial outputs.

