Datalogic Smart Vision sensor captures object’s image as it passes

AutomationDirect has entered the industrial vision market with the addition of the Datalogic Smart Vision sensor. This sensor is an intelligent self-contained system that can capture an object’s image as it passes by and make decisions based on the details of that image.

Built around a powerful multiprocessor platform featuring embedded artificial intelligence technology, the Smart-VS sensor is highly advanced but remains simple to configure using the teach procedure or Web app. These sensors can be used to check production output for flaws or verify an object’s positioning before entering the next phase of production. Applications include part orientation for pick and place systems, verifying the proper application of tamper-proof seals, or checking solder connections in circuit board production.

Mounting hardware and an assortment of communication cables are also offered, and both the sensor and accessories come with a 36-month warranty.

The new Datalogic Smart Vision Sensor is priced at $879.00.

