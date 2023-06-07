HDMI feature from Red Lion boosts productivity with real-time visual awareness

Red Lion’s new FlexEdge Intelligent Edge Automation Platform with HDMI allows engineers to quickly and effortlessly create real-time productivity scoreboards. As industries around the world digitalize their operation, the need to securely access and visualize data to power their performance in real-time is crucial. FlexEdge with HDMI, powered by Crimson, is designed with user-friendly configuration capabilities to easily develop and deploy customized dashboards to keep production teams informed of critical KPIs, helping to drive efficiency, and enabling real-time, actionable insights.

“Adding the HDMI feature to FlexEdge is complementary to the already powerful and secure Edge platform,” said Courtney Peel, Product Manager, Access, at Red Lion. “Even in the most efficient manufacturing or process environment, the ability to empower operators on the plant floor with real-time data visualization, boosts productivity.”

FlexEdge with HDMI, powered by Crimson, gives users easier, more powerful ways to access and visualize data:

Directly collect data from devices such as PLCs, drives, bar code scanners and more. Map data to PLCs, PCs and SCADA systems with a simple no-code drag-and-drop interface, allow a Siemens PLC to communicate with an Allen Bradley drive in mere seconds

Use the built-in graphics library, with over 5,000 drag-and-drop elements to visually represent your application, including tanks, gauges and other industrial graphics choices

Sync your data to FTP servers and MS SQL Server to send information where it needs to go

Set up alerts for important events using the built-in mail manager, which sends notifications to one or more specified recipients via email, with attached report or logged data files

Use the built-in Cloud Connectors to link your productivity application data to one or multiple cloud providers, including Azure, AWS, Google or other MQTT brokers

FlexEdge with HDMI also makes it easier to develop and deploy productivity dashboards with included sample productivity templates. Up to six commonly used templates are available as demo databases in Crimson including Cumulative Work Cell Status, Process Status, Andon Board, Production Run, Safety, and Line Down Warning.

For more information about Red Lion, visit www.redlion.net.